One person was killed and seven others injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near a parked rickshaw near Rawalpindi ‘s busy bus terminal – Pir Wadhai Friday afternoon, police said.

Police and Rescue teams rushed to the site and cordoned off the entire area. Forensic experts examined the site to collect evidence. RPO Imran Ahmed and CPO Rawalpindi Mohammad Ahsan Yousaf visited the site of explosion and called for a thorough probe so as to trace the perpetrators.

The police was treating the explosion as an act of terrorism and has handed it over to the Counter Terrorism Department for further investigation. They said the nature of blast was similar to the two earlier incidents of March 13 and June 12, that occurred in the city earlier this year.

CPO Police said according to initial investigation by the Bomb Disposal Squad it was a 500gms explosive placed near the road side.

According to police spokesman Sajjad ul Hassan the explosive was placed in the rickshaw and contained ball bearings. The blast killed Mohammad Afzal Khan (45), son of Ghulam Rasool and was a resident of Pir Wadhai.

According to the police the people injured in the blast included; Ibrahim 19, Allaudin 28, Zafeer 19, Bilal 26, Abdur Rehman 77, Qasim 18, Abdul Manan 25 were shifted to the Holy Family hospital, while the dead body was moved to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for legal formalities.