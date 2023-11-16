One document regime implemented at Pak-Afghan border in Chaman: Achakzai

QUETTA, Nov 16 (APP): Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Thursday said that one document regime had been implemented at the Pak-Afghan border crossing at Chaman.

Over 1000 tokens had been issued for passports under the new single document regime at the Chaman Passport Office, and approximately 200 of them delivered to the applicants, he said in a statement.

“The decision for the single document regime taken at the Apex Committee chaired by the prime minister has been implemented in letter and spirit,” the minister said.

He added that the Qila Abdullah Passport Office was also fully functional and was issuing passports to the local people.

Jan Achkzai said despite all pressure the government ensured the implementation of one document regime,. No one would be allowed to cross the border of Pakistan without fulfilling international formalities for entering any country, he added.

The credit for implementation of the single document regime went to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki, the minister said.

He said the Afghan illegal immigrants, who were being repatriated to the country, would be allowed to enter Pakistan after showing their passports.

The cross-border movement between Pakistan and Afghanistan would be through legal procedures adopted internationally on borders, he maintained.

