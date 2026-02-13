On World Radio Day, President urges support to “timeless” medium of trust, inclusion

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday called for the recognition of the dedicated radio professionals, while reaffirming the commitment to support this timeless medium reaching the communities beyond the reach of other technologies, elevating the voices from across the country and strengthening social cohesion

The president, in his message on the World Radio Day, extend his greetings to radio professionals, broadcasters and listeners, and to all those who contributed to the vital work of audio communication in Pakistan and around the world.

He said that the Day recognised the unique role of radio in informing, educating and connecting people across cultures and geographies as for more than a century, radio had shaped public discourse and public life. It remains a companion medium that educates and entertains without demanding undivided attention, allowing people to stay informed as they go about their daily lives, he remarked.

He said that this year’s theme focused on the relationship between radio and artificial intelligence, also acknowledging how new technologies could support broadcasters when used ethically and responsibly, while respecting professional judgement and creativity.

“In the digital era, AI offers opportunities to enhance accessibility, improve audience engagement and strengthen the delivery of public service information. Its careful use in production, transmission, audience assessment, feedback and research can further strengthen the medium, while the human voice and editorial integrity remain radio’s core strength.”

President Zardari said that in Pakistan, radio had been an integral part of national journey since independence as Radio Pakistan had played a historic role in sharing trusted information, promoting cultural heritage and giving voice to the diversity of our languages and perspectives.

He said that Radio Pakistan also offered clarity and reassurance in times of difficulty, from natural calamities to periods of rapid change, and has sustained dialogue within our society. Today, Radio Pakistan broadcasts in 26 languages, a reach unmatched by any other medium, he added.

He said that for millions of Pakistanis, radio remained part of everyday life.

“It accompanies farmers in the fields, drivers on long roads and families in homes where electricity or internet access may be uncertain. In moments of emergency, it provides timely guidance. In quieter hours, it offers education, culture and a sense of connection. This practical presence in daily routines explains why radio continues to matter across regions, generations and income levels.”

He said even as we witness rapid technological transformation, the relevance of radio remained undiminished.

“While television viewership is declining in many parts of the world, radio listenership is showing renewed strength, particularly among young audiences including Gen Z. This reflects the adaptability of radio and points to a promising future. By embracing online streaming, social media and digital broadcasting innovations, radio has expanded its reach while preserving the immediacy and intimacy that define it.”

He said that the radio continued to be a medium of trust and inclusion while standing as a reliable source of credible news, public service information and cultural expression.

“By approaching new technologies with care and responsibility, we can ensure that radio remains vibrant, accessible and responsive to the needs of all citizens,” the president said and wished all listeners and radio professionals continued success in their service to society.