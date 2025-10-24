On World Polio Day, First Lady reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to end polio

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP): As the international community observes World Polio Day today, the First Lady of Pakistan Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating polio and protecting every child from preventable diseases.

The first lady said that Pakistan had made steady progress against polio, but the task was not yet complete.

She noted that the remaining cases reminded everyone that this was not only a health issue but a shared national duty.

“Each child missed is a child at risk,” she said, calling for efforts to reach every home and community with the polio vaccine.

Recalling the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who launched Pakistan’s first nationwide polio eradication campaign in 1994, the first lady said that her vision continued to guide national efforts to eliminate the disease.

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto said that she felt a deep personal connection to Pakistan’s polio eradication journey, recalling that the campaign was first launched by her mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who as Prime Minister personally administered the first polio drops to her.

She said that moment not only marked the start of Pakistan’s national drive against polio but also inspired her lifelong commitment to continue that mission.

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to the health workers and security personnel who served in the national polio campaign, especially the women vaccinators who travelled to hard-to-reach areas to ensure no child was left behind.

She said the courage and sacrifice of those who lost their lives in this cause would always be remembered, adding that their efforts had brought Pakistan closer to a polio-free future.

She encouraged parents, caregivers, and community leaders to continue supporting vaccination efforts. With collective effort and care, she said, Pakistan can achieve a future free from polio — a goal owed to the next generation.

The first lady also urged everyone to stay united and persistent until polio was fully eradicated from the country.