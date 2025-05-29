On UN Peacekeepers Day, PM for safer, more effective missions; reiterates Pakistan’s commitment

- Advertisement -

LACHIN (AZERBAIJAN), May 29 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the international community to assess the challenges faced by UN peacekeeping forces, reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast commitment and support for all efforts aimed at strengthening UN peacekeeping missions.

“This day provides an appropriate opportunity to assess the challenges faced by UN peacekeeping forces, such as rising unilateralism, financial constraints, increasing threats to the safety and security of UN peacekeepers, misinformation campaigns targeting UN peace operations, and the impacts of emerging technologies,” he said in his message on the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers being observed today.”

He said that the Day not only served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by UN peacekeepers in the pursuit of international peace and security but also acknowledged their vital role in creating a peaceful, stable, and prosperous world.

He highlighted that during the last seven decades of UN peacekeeping history, over 235,000 Pakistani peacekeepers have served in 48 UN missions globally and a total of 181 Pakistani peacekeepers had sacrificed their lives for international peace and security.

The prime minister, who is currently in Azerbaijan on the third leg of his four-country visit, called upon the international community to reaffirm its commitment to the policies of the United Nations in maintaining global peace and security, and to double efforts to adapt UN peacekeeping to meet these rapidly evolving challenges.

He recalled that Pakistan and the Republic of Korea co-hosted the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting in Islamabad on April 15–16, 2025 with a theme “Towards a Safer and More Effective Peacekeeping: Leveraging Technology and Integrated Approaches.”

Stressing the need to strengthen the role and presence of UNMOGIP, he said that Pakistan also hosted the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), one of the oldest UN peacekeeping missions, mandated to monitor the ceasefire along the Line of Control in the UN-recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the recent developments in South Asia had highlighted the need for a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.