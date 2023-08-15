On PM Kakar’s directives, PMDC reshedules MDCAT test to Sep 10

On PM Kakar's directives, PMDC reshedules MDCAT test to Sep 10

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Tuesday rescheduled the MDCAT examination to September 10, in pursuance of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s directive aimed at facilitating the students aspiring to get admission in medical colleges.

“It is to inform all MDCAT 2023 aspirants that as per the directions from the Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Health Service Regulations and Coordination Islamabad, that the Federal Government has decided to extend and reschedule the MDCAT Examination to a new date i.e. 10th September 2023,” said a circular issued by the PMDC.

Earlier, the MDCAT test was scheduled to be held on August 27, a PM Office statement said.

The prime minister had issued the directives, on the request of the students as rescheduling would give extra time to the students to prepare for the examination.

By Ishtiaq Rao

Ishtiaq Ahmed, a senior reporter at APP, writes on Pakistan’s Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments. During his two decades of experience, he has written for local and foreign newspapers. You may contact Ishtiaq at 03335293238 or [email protected].

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services