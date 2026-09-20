On Int’l Peace Day, President says lasting peace possible only through dialogue, diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP): As the world community observes International Day of Peace on Monday, President Asif Ali Zardari has said that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, justice and full respect for international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

The president, in his message on the Day, annually observed on September 21, said that this year’s theme, “Invest in Peace: For Everyone, Everywhere, Every Day”, reminds us that peace requires sustained efforts at every level.

“Pakistan remains firmly committed to international peace and security and to a strong, effective and inclusive multilateral system with the UN at its core,” he said and reiterated that the country supports the peaceful settlement of disputes and a comprehensive approach to conflict prevention and resolution based on dialogue, diplomacy and collective action.

He highlighted that for decades, Pakistani peacekeepers have served in UN missions across the globe, helping protect civilians, support communities affected by conflict and create conditions in which peace can take root.

“Their service, often in difficult and dangerous circumstances, reflects Pakistan’s enduring commitment to international peace. We honour those who have given their lives in this cause and remain committed to supporting UN peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts,” he added.

President Zardari said that Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between Iran and the United States have been acknowledged internationally.

He said that the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding opened a path towards de-escalation and a negotiated settlement. The subsequent high-level talks at Bürgenstock, Switzerland, carried that effort forward by focusing on its implementation.

He said that Pakistan remained engaged in efforts to sustain dialogue and achieve a durable peace for the people of the region and the wider world.

The president said that the unanimous adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2788, sponsored by Pakistan during its Presidency of the Council last year, was a significant reaffirmation of the Security Council’s commitment to strengthening mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of disputes.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan believes that there can be no durable peace where the right of peoples to self-determination is denied and Security Council resolutions remain unimplemented, including in situations of foreign occupation such as Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

On this Day of Peace, he said that Pakistan calls upon the international community to shoulder its responsibility by upholding the UN Charter, respecting international law and promoting just and durable resolutions of disputes through peaceful means.

“We call for continued support for de-escalation in West Asia and beyond. Pakistan stands ready as a trusted partner in this collective endeavour for a more peaceful and prosperous world,” President Zardari remarked.