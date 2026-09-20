On Int’l Peace Day, PM renews Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful coexistence, global security

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP): As the world observes International Day of Peace on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has joined the international community to renew Pakistan’s commitment to the constructive values of peaceful coexistence, global stability and security, equal opportunities for development and prosperity, and justice and fairness.

The prime minister, in his message on the Day, said that Pakistan takes pride in its constructive role in advancing regional and international peace.

“We have made sincere and consistent efforts towards the resolution of conflicts, de-escalation of tensions, and promotion of global peace. Pakistan has also consistently served as a vanguard in United Nations peacekeeping missions, a contribution that remains a source of immense national pride,” he remarked.

The prime minister said that this year’s theme for the Day, “Invest in Peace, For Everyone, Everywhere, Every Day.” underscores that peace is not merely the absence of armed conflict rather its true dividends are manifested at both the global and national levels through the economic and social well-being of people, protection of fundamental rights, dignity and respect, equal opportunities, and inclusion.

He emphasised that an equitable and non-discriminatory social order, free from distinctions based on colour or race, is essential for lasting peace. Such an environment can only be fostered by collectively addressing hatred, violence, prejudice and other negative sentiments at both the individual and societal levels, he added.

He said that Islamic teachings and the Constitution of Pakistan provide a strong foundation for social peace by safeguarding human dignity and fundamental rights.

Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted that the Government of Pakistan’s policies are aimed at ensuring effective protection of the equal rights and responsibilities of all citizens, particularly women, children, minorities, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable and disadvantaged segments of society.

He said that through the National Action Plan for Human Rights 2026, his government has adopted a comprehensive framework for the protection of human rights and the promotion of social harmony. The Plan includes concrete measures to promote interfaith harmony and religious tolerance, prevent hate speech and discriminatory practices, strengthen the protection of minorities and vulnerable groups, improve access to justice, and enhance institutional accountability, he added.

He said that the enduring strength of peace depends upon collective social consciousness and individual understanding. In this context, nurturing these values through the education system is indispensable.

“Promoting civic responsibility, tolerance, and respect for diversity in our universities is vital to fostering social peace. The inclusion of human rights and peace education under the National Action Plan reflects our commitment to cultivating among future generations a culture of respect, empathy, and peaceful coexistence.”

He said that protecting victims of human rights violations and ensuring timely and effective institutional responses are essential to strengthening citizens’ trust in the State.

The prime minister called upon all citizens to play their part in combating negative forces such as hatred, intolerance, and discrimination, and to promote empathy, dialogue, and respect for others.

“Strengthening a culture of peace is a shared responsibility of government institutions, civil society, religious leaders, teachers, the media, communities, and families alike,” he said and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless Pakistan and the entire world with lasting peace and prosperity.