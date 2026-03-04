On Holi festival, PM calls for efforts to promote interfaith dialogue, inclusivity

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday greeting the Hindu community celebrating their religious festival Holi, stressed the need for national-level efforts to promote interfaith dialogue, protection of worship places, and the fostering of mutual respect in society.

“Let us renew our national resolve today to continue our joint efforts for a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous future, upholding the values of tolerance, empathy, and unity,” the prime minister said in his message on Holi being celebrated today.

He said that the Holi festival reflected social harmony through the a blend of vibrant colors, besides manifesting the Pakistan’s cultural diversity.

The prime minister said that Pakistan’s Hindu community was a valuable part of the society, playing a positive role in social harmony, economic development and prosperity, as well as peaceful coexistence.

He said that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed religious freedom and human rights for all citizens without any discrimination based on color, race, religion, or belief, and that the Government of Pakistan was the guardian of the constitutional rights of all minorities.

In this context, government took multiple initiative including the Policy for Interfaith Harmony (2025) and the Strategy for Religious Tolerance (2025), he added.