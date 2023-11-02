On CJP’s direction, AGP calls on President on polls date matter

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP): Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan called on President Arif Alvi on Thursday on the matter relating to the appointment of a date for the next general elections.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa had directed the AGP to arrange a meeting and provide President Alvi with the court order. In today’s order, the CJP had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to confer with President Alvi over the appointment of a date for the holding of polls.

The ECP earlier had announced to hold the election on February 11.