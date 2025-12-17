Ombudsman office reports relief for 2.5 mln households, 246,602 complaints resolved in 2025

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):The Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman) has reported that its office has provided relief to more than 2.5 million households since its establishment in 1983, while resolving 246,602 complaints up to December 15, 2025.

The institution expects the total number of complaints during the current year to cross 250,000, with overall relief figures, including special categories, nearing 400,000 cases.

Talking to a press conference at Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Secretariat, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi said the institution’s outreach and access for citizens have increased over the past few years due to administrative and digital reforms. He stated that the expansion of regional offices, use of technology, and alternative complaint resolution methods have helped people seek redress without facing procedural hurdles.

The Federal Ombudsman said the institution now has a presence in 28 cities across the country, including the head office in Islamabad. Over the last four years, 12 new regional offices have been established, bringing services closer to the public. He added that these steps have significantly increased the number of people approaching the office for resolution of complaints against federal government departments and agencies.

Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi noted that during 2025, the office is likely to handle more than 250,000 general complaints. In addition, nearly 6,960 complaints have been resolved through the Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD) mechanism. When complaints filed by Overseas Pakistanis, numbering 128,427, and 653 complaints related to children are included, the cumulative relief figure may reach close to 400,000 during the year.

He said that the number of Khuli Katcheries (open courts) and Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR) visits has increased to ensure that people in distant areas can access services without travelling to major cities.

The Federal Ombudsman said Khuli Katcheries and OCR programmes have enabled citizens in remote and far-flung regions to receive administrative relief near their homes. Through these initiatives, officials directly hear public complaints and take steps for on-the-spot resolution or early disposal. He added that inspection visits of federal government offices have also been carried out to monitor service delivery and complaint handling.

Highlighting the use of digital tools, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi said the launch of the official WhatsApp channel and increased presence on digital and social media platforms have made it easier for people to contact the institution. As a result, more than 45 per cent of complaints received this year were filed online. He said the facility of online hearings has further reduced the need for complainants to physically visit offices, saving time and cost.

He further informed that a separate implementation section operates within the Secretariat to ensure that decisions and findings are carried out in letter and spirit. During the current year, the implementation rate has exceeded 93 per cent, reflecting improved follow-up and coordination with concerned departments. He said effective implementation is essential to ensure that relief granted on paper reaches the complainants in practice.

According to the performance statistics shared by the Secretariat, the institution has so far conducted 41 inspection visits by the head office and regional offices. A total of 164 Khuli Katcheries and 229 OCR visits have been held during the year. In addition, 61 awareness lectures were conducted across the country to inform citizens about their rights and the complaint process.

The data also shows that the institution compiled 80 research studies and reports, focusing on administrative issues and systemic problems in public service delivery. To raise public awareness, 123 million public service messages were run through the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on mobile networks.

In financial terms, the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s interventions have resulted in a net relief of approximately Rs 9.46 billion for complainants. This includes recoveries, refunds, and correction of billing and service-related issues by federal agencies following the Ombudsman’s directions.

The Federal Ombudsman said that to encourage better performance within the organization, performance-based awards have been introduced for the first time. These awards are being given to officers and staff members who have shown consistent performance over the past few years. He said the initiative aims to improve efficiency and accountability within the institution.

Concluding his remarks, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi said the Wafaqi Mohtasib will continue to expand access, improve complaint handling, and strengthen monitoring mechanisms. He emphasized that the institution’s focus remains on providing timely administrative relief to citizens through both physical and digital means, while ensuring that decisions are properly implemented by concerned departments.