ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Monday emphasized for timely completion of foreign-funded projects of different sectors.

The Minister for Economic Affairs chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) on road communication and Finance and Revenue sectors at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs here .

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary, Secretary EAD Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh and senior officials of Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority (NHA), Finance Division, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) and provincial governments.

In this follow-up meeting, the NCC-FFP reviewed the compliance status of forum’s decisions made in light of previous meetings held on each sector.

The Committee discussed 15 ongoing projects of Road and Transport Sector amounting to $ 6.1 billion and 5 ongoing projects of Finance and Revenue Sector amounting to $ 1.3 billion funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) ,World Bank (WB), China, Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Japan and South Korea.

The Minister lauded the efforts of line ministries and departments for smooth implementation of foreign-funded projects in these sectors. While reviewing the progress of road sector, Minister for Economic Affairs directed to expedite implementation of Kalkatak-Chitral Road (N-45) and Malakand Tunnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chella Bandi Patika Road in AJK.

He also asked the relevant authorities to complete the remaining works of Expressway on Eastbay of Gwadar, N50 and N-70 in Balochistan and Indus Highway in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KPK) (N-55)

The Minister for Economic Affairs further highlighted that the government is focusing on reforms in finance and revenue sector.

The Committee also reviewed the progress of Chaman and Torkham Border Crossing Points under CAREC Regional Improving Border Services Project.

This project is significant for improving regional connectivity and facilitating trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia.

The Minister directed the line departments to strictly follow the timelines for expeditious implementation of the projects.

He emphasized that development projects must be executed in timely and efficient manner so that people can benefit from these projects without any delay.