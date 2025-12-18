Omani delegation reviews Pakistan’s tech-driven disaster management at NDMA

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):A high-level Omani delegation led by Major General Abdullah bin Ali Al Harthi, Assistant Inspector General of Police, visited the National Emergencies Operation Center at NDMA Headquarters on Thursday, where they were briefed on Pakistan’s technology-driven disaster management initiatives.

The delegation was briefed on NDMA’s technology-driven transformation in disaster management, including early warning systems, real-time data integration, Pakistan Disaster Lens (PDL) 2026 and risk-informed preparedness mechanisms.

The Omani delegation included senior representatives from the National Emergency Management Centre (NEMC) and the Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority. Joining them was Fahad Sulaiman Khalaf Al Kharusi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Pakistan, along with officials from the Omani mission.

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik welcomed the distinguished guests and briefed them on the Authority’s evolving role as the lead national coordinating body for disaster management. He emphasized NDMA’s strategic transition from a reactive to a proactive model, focusing on preparedness, early warnings and community resilience.

During the meeting, the Omani side briefed NDMA officials on the mandate and functioning of National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM), which serves as Oman’s apex national body responsible for coordinating preparedness, response, recovery, and relief operations during emergencies and disasters.

The exchange provided an opportunity for both sides to share institutional experiences and national-level coordination models for effective disaster management.

Discussions also focused on the prospects of formalizing bilateral cooperation through an agreement to strengthen collaboration between Pakistan and Oman in disaster risk reduction and emergency response. Both sides emphasized the importance of developing joint coordination mechanisms for the systematic sharing of early warning information and hazard prognosis, technical expertise and best practices, training and capacity-building initiatives, as well as real-time disaster and climate-related data

The Delegation also visited NDMA’s Center of Excellence building and tech labs, where they were briefed about courses undertaken for subject specialists in field of disaster management and climate change.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to continue working closely in the domain of disaster risk management, reinforcing the commitment of both countries to enhance preparedness, resilience, and coordinated response to natural and climate-induced disasters through sustained institutional collaboration.