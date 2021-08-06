Oman Government pardons 38 Pakistani prisoners

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):On the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha, the Sultan of Oman has granted special amnesty to 38 Pakistani prisoners on exhibiting good conduct while serving their sentence.

During this week, 19 of these released prisoners have travelled back to Pakistan on different flights, said a press release received here from Oman.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman, Ahsan Wagan said that the pardon of 38 prisoners on compassionate grounds by the Oman Government was a great friendly gesture. The Government of Pakistan expressed its gratitude to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for granting Royal pardon to Pakistani prisoners, he added.

The Ambassador said that these prisoners will reach Pakistan in the coming days as soon as the arrangements of their travel were finalized.

In addition to the 38 pardoned prisoners, Pakistan Embassy was also undertaking the legal requirements for the deportation of 54 Pakistanis who entered Oman illegally or were over-stayers. These people were detained by the immigration authorities for further investigation and eventual deportation.

Informing about the details of the deportation procedures, the Ambassador said that the Embassy would ascertain the national status of these illegal immigrant and to issue them Emergency Travel Documents which was valid for their one-time travel to Pakistan.

The Embassy frequently makes travel arrangements for the illegal immigrants who were detained by the Omani authorities, he added.