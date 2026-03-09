Oman Air operates 80 extra flights, assists 97,000 travellers amid regional airspace disruption

MUSCAT, Mar 9 (TIMESOFOMAN/APP):Oman Air said that it has operated nearly 80 additional flights over the past week, helping more than 97,000 passengers return home as part of efforts to support travellers during this period.

Oman Air said in a statement, “While a limited number of regional routes have been temporarily impacted due to airspace closures, the vast majority of our international network, spanning Europe, South-East Asia, and Africa, is operating as planned, and we continue to add extra frequencies where operationally possible.”

Oman Air added that additional bus support services have also been made available for travellers crossing the land border from the UAE to Oman to catch onward flights.