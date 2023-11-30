Oil rich Gulf states looking towards Pakistan for investment purpose: Gohar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Commerce Gohar Ejaz on Thursday said that Oil-rich Gulf countries are looking towards Pakistan for investment purposes.

Pakistan has opened a ‘One Window’ operation to facilitate the investors seeking business opportunities in agriculture, information technology, and mining sectors, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Discussions are underway with Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia to promote business relationships with these nations, he said.

Appreciating the efforts of the Caretaker Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff, he said, all important measures are being taken to bring foreign investors in Pakistan.

In reply to a question, he said Pakistan is rich in natural mineral resources and food products. He further stated that there is a need to increase the volume of exports to different countries including Europe and the United States of America.

The Caretaker government, he said has set targets to enhance exports and promote the industrial and agriculture sectors of Pakistan.

To a question about Brands, he said, we should introduce our brands to different countries in a proper manner.

About investors, he said they would be provided all facilities through SIFC.