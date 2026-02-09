OIC Vaccine Manufacturers Group’s 4th meeting inaugurated at COMSTECH to boost health security

ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (APP): The fourth meeting of the OIC Vaccine Manufacturers Group (VMG) was inaugurated on Monday at the OIC-COMSTECH Secretariat, aiming to advance vaccine self-reliance and strengthen health security across the Islamic world.

Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal inaugurated the session as chief guest, alongside OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Science and Technology Aftab Ahmad Khokher and Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary.

Senior representatives from the OIC General Secretariat, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, SESRIC, SMIIC, vaccine manufacturers, regulators and development partners from OIC member states also attended.

Welcoming the participants, Prof. Dr. Choudhary said the meeting comes at a critical global juncture where vaccine self-reliance has become a strategic necessity rather than a choice.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains, particularly affecting countries with high disease burdens and growing populations.

He highlighted the progress of the VMG since its establishment in 2014, including cooperation agreements, joint training programmes and the creation of the OIC Centre of Excellence on Vaccines and Biotechnology Products in Indonesia.

Addressing the gathering, Health Minister, Syed Mustafa Kamal praised COMSTECH’s role in promoting scientific cooperation and public health initiatives. He shared that Pakistan currently relies on 13 imported vaccines but aims to develop indigenous vaccine production capacity by 2030 in collaboration with OIC countries.

He also proposed forming a Vaccine Alliance among OIC member states to collectively address the health needs of nearly 1.9 billion people.

OIC Assistant Secretary-General Aftab Ahmad Khokher reaffirmed the organization’s strong support for the VMG, stressing that strengthening vaccine manufacturing in member states is central to OIC’s science and development agenda.

He emphasized regulatory convergence, standardization and enhanced intra-OIC collaboration, while commending COMSTECH for translating political commitment into practical outcomes.

The meeting is being attended by leading vaccine manufacturers and research institutions, including PT Bio Farma of Indonesia, Pasteur Institute of Iran, Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute, VaxSen–Pasteur Institute of Senegal, Pharmaniaga Research Centre Malaysia, and manufacturers from Pakistan and other OIC countries. National regulatory bodies such as the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan and international partners including WHO, IsDB and GAVI are also participating.

The three-day meeting is expected to conclude with concrete recommendations and an actionable roadmap to improve vaccine availability, affordability, quality and regional self-reliance, contributing to stronger health security across the OIC region.