OIC session example of collective determination to support Afghan people: Blinken

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Extraordinary session on Afghanistan last Sunday was a prime example of our collective determination and action to help those most in-need.

The OIC Extraordinary Session on Afghanistan is a prime example of our collective determination and action to help those most in-need. We thank Pakistan for hosting this vital meeting & inviting the global community to continue cooperating to support the Afghan people. #OIC4Afg — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 22, 2021

In another tweet on the social media platform, he said the U.S. is working tirelessly with the international community to facilitate the flow of humanitarian assistance and other essential support to the people of Afghanistan.

The U.S. is working tirelessly with the international community to facilitate the flow of humanitarian assistance and other essential support to the people of Afghanistan. Today @USTreasury issued three General Licenses to enable broader support for the country’s most vulnerable. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 22, 2021

The first tranche of 1M COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Afghanistan today, adding to the 3.3M the U.S. previously provided via #COVAX. We are committed to supporting the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, which includes providing safe and effective vaccines to save lives. https://t.co/G5fcb1XYbq — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 22, 2021

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West, who attended the OIC meeting, had expressed his intention to work with humanitarian groups in the country and to find mechanisms to deliver aid.

The OIC session was successful as the delegates agreed to establish a humanitarian trust fund and food security programme for Afghanistan.

They also appointed a special representative OIC for Afghanistan to engage with the international community to ensure flow of humanitarian aid into Afghanistan.