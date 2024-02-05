OIC reiterates call for just, peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue as per UNSC resolutions

JEDDAH, Feb 05 (APP): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday reiterated its call for a just and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said this while addressing at a photo exhibition held in the OIC premises to highlight gross human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Taha also expressed the OIC’s pleasure in hosting the event organized by the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the OIC on the occasion of “Kashmir Solidarity Day”.

He reiterated the call for the full implementation of the relevant UN resolutions, which emphasized the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

The secretary-general recalled that during the 49th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in March last year in Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the Council urged India to reverse all illegal and unilateral measures taken on or after 5th August 2019; stop the gross, systematic and widespread human rights abuses in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir; and allow unrestricted access to UN Special Procedures, international media and independent observers to visit the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Hissein Taha also recalled the visit undertaken by his Special Representative for Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef AlDobeay to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He also reiterated the message that the OIC remained fully committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to find a peaceful and just solution that respects the rights and aspirations of the deserving people of Kashmir.