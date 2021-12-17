OIC moot to play ‘historic role’ in averting humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday expressed confidence that the extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), being held in Islamabad on December 19, would play a ‘historic role’ in averting humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan is facing humanitarian crisis. The OIC conference will play a historic role in extending assistance and giving the attention which Afghanistan deserves,” he said while talking to media persons here.

Sheikh Rashid said all credit of holding the OIC’s extraordinary session went to the incumbent government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.“Earlier, almost 40 years ago, we [Pakistan] had hosted the OIC conference on Afghanistan, and now this initiative has been taken by the present government to discuss the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.”

He said foolproof security arrangements had been made to ensure smooth conduct of the moot, being attended by the delegates and foreign ministers from 57 countries.“Of course, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the OIC’s historic conference”, he said.

The minister said there would be a local holiday on Saturday and Sunday in the federal capital, while the decision about Monday’s holiday would be taken by the Cabinet Division in due course of time, adding mobile phone service would remain intact during the next three days.