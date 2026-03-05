OIC institutions stress scientific cooperation to strengthen climate resilience

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):Leading institutions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday emphasized the urgent need for stronger scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing and policy innovation to help member states build resilience against the growing impacts of climate change.

The call was made during a webinar titled “Strategies for Building Resilience in Changing Climate,” jointly organized by the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

The event brought together policymakers, researchers and development experts from OIC member states to deliberate on collective strategies for strengthening climate resilience and advancing sustainable development.

Delivering the opening remarks on behalf of COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Advisor COMSTECH Prof. Dr. Mudassir Asrar highlighted the increasing vulnerability of developing countries to climate change.

She said climate change has emerged not only as an environmental concern but also as a major challenge impacting food security, public health, water resources and economic stability in many OIC member states.

She emphasized the importance of scientific cooperation, knowledge exchange and capacity building among OIC institutions to develop innovative and sustainable solutions to address climate risks.

Prof. Mudassir Asrar also stressed the need for stronger partnerships between research institutions, governments and international organizations to promote technology transfer, climate-smart policies and integrated development strategies.

The webinar also served as a platform for experts to share experiences and best practices related to climate adaptation and mitigation. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing collaboration among OIC institutions to support member states in building resilient, sustainable and climate-adaptive societies.