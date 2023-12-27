OIC General Secretariat commences operations from its new headquarters

JEDDAH, Dec 27 (APP): The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has commenced operations from its new headquarters at Al-Rayan District, northeast Jeddah, after moving from the old headquarters was concluded.

The General Secretariat’s new headquarters offers bigger capabilities for the work of the OIC, contributing to supporting its operations and activities, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha in the statement said that the OIC General Secretariat has already commenced operations at the new headquarters where several meetings have been held in the last few days.

He assured that the building is fully ready to receive guests of the OIC and also host activities.

The Secretary-General extended profound gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the host country and the chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, through the Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques King Salman Ibn Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for all the constant material and moral support the Kingdom gives to the OIC and its organs.

He also thanked the Kingdom for supporting joint Islamic action in a manner that guarantee the smooth progress of the OIC work, pointing out that the new headquarters will contribute to supporting the OIC’s performance.

The Secretary-General also thanked Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Ibn Farhan for his facilitation and support to the OIC, enabling it to discharge its duties.