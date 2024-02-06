OIC envoys meet Czech FM to discuss Middle East situation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP): The ambassadors of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries in Czech Republic on Tuesday met Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky wherein they discussed the Middle East crisis.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Prague Ayesha Ali was also among the Muslim world envoys.

“I met Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky with a group of OIC ambassadors to discuss the ME crisis,” Ambassador Ayesha wrote on her X timeline.

In the meeting, the envoys had a candid discussion on all aspects of the situation including possible solutions.

Pakistan’s envoy conveyed her country’s position and strong support for the Palestinian cause.