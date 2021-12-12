OIC Council of FMs to discuss situation in Afghanistan: Envoy

CAIRO, Dec 12 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt Sajid Bilal Sunday informed that the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) was being convened in view of the serious humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

He was briefing the Egyptian print and electronic media about the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held here on December 19, 2021.



He said according to UN estimates 60% of the 38 million people in Afghanistan faced “crisis levels of hunger” and the situation was getting worse every day.

He added that with the advent of winter, the situation could aggravate the world’s largest humanitarian crisis if left unattended. He added that continued engagement of the international community with Afghanistan was imperative.



The ambassador further informed that the upcoming CFM would express Muslim Ummah’s solidarity with the Afghan people and would galvanize international support to arrest the fast deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan in the best interest of the people of Afghanistan, the region, and the world at large.



Highlighting Pakistan’s consistent efforts for the well-being of the Afghan people, the ambassador recalled that the first Extraordinary session of the OIC CFM to consider Afghanistan’s situation was also held in Islamabad in the 1980s. In recent months, Pakistan’s Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister had extensively engaged with the world leaders to address the humanitarian situation arising in Afghanistan since August this year, he added.



The ambassador emphasized that Pakistan was counting on the full support of OIC member states and the international community to extend all possible support to the Afghan people; adding that Pakistan, on its part, will continue to stand with its Afghan brethre