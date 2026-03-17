OIC-COMSTECH, UMS launch Advanced Midwifery Training for Tharparkar women

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): The OIC-COMSTECH, in collaboration with The University of Modern Sciences, has announced the launch of an Advanced Midwifery Clinical Skills Training Program aimed at enhancing maternal and neonatal healthcare services in Tharparkar, Sindh.

The training program is specifically designed for female candidates from Tharparkar, particularly from Taluka Chachro and Dahili, including certified midwives and those who have appeared in final examinations of midwifery courses.

According to the COMSTECH, the initiative will be conducted at the Indus Medical College Hospital, Tando Muhammad Khan, and is scheduled to run from mid-April to the end of May 2026.

This fully funded program covers tuition, accommodation, and meals, reflecting a strong commitment to capacity building in underserved regions. The last date for submission of applications is March 31, 2026.

The primary objectives of the training include improving clinical competencies in safe delivery practices, strengthening emergency obstetric and neonatal care, promoting community-based maternal and child healthcare awareness, and building capacity in nutrition and emergency response.

This initiative has been undertaken as a follow-up to the two-day medical camp held in Chachro, Tharparkar, where the urgent need for skilled maternal healthcare providers was identified.

Commenting on the initiative, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH, stated:

“Improving maternal and child health in underserved regions like Tharparkar is a priority for OIC-COMSTECH. This training program is a direct outcome of our engagement at the grassroots level during the recent medical camp in Chachro. By equipping local midwives with advanced clinical skills, we aim to ensure safer deliveries, reduce maternal and neonatal mortality, and empower communities through sustainable healthcare interventions.

Equally important is raising awareness about maternal mental health, particularly postpartum depression, which often goes unrecognized in remote communities. Through this initiative, we also aim to sensitize healthcare providers to identify and support mothers facing such challenges, ensuring holistic care for both mother and child.”

He further emphasized that OIC-COMSTECH will continue to partner with national institutions to expand such impactful initiatives across marginalized areas of Pakistan and other OIC member states.