OIC-COMSTECH, PIEAS sign MoU to strengthen scientific and technological collaboration

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):The OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collaboration in science, technology, and innovation across OIC member states.

The agreement seeks to enhance joint research, capacity building, and knowledge exchange, marking a pivotal step toward promoting scientific excellence within the Islamic world.

The MoU was formally signed by Prof. Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, and Dr Naseem Irfan, Rector of PIEAS, during a ceremony attended by senior officials and representatives from both institutions.

Under the partnership, COMSTECH and PIEAS will jointly launch educational and scientific programs, organize international conferences, workshops, and training sessions, and facilitate faculty and student exchange programs.

As part of this collaboration, PIEAS will become an Associate Member of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE) and register with the OIC Technology and Innovation Portal—expanding its integration within the global scientific community of OIC nations.

A key feature of the agreement is the launch of the Jabir Bin Hayyan Scholarship Program, which will enable students from OIC countries to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, and post-doctoral studies at PIEAS.

The scholarship covers a range of disciplines including computer science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, engineering, medical physics, nuclear medicine, and other cutting-edge fields. COMSTECH will act as an outreach partner, directing international students to academic opportunities at PIEAS, while the university will retain authority over admissions and scholarship selection.

Additionally, PIEAS will host scholars under the COMSTECH Distinguished Scholars Program, enabling leading academics to contribute through lectures, research collaborations, and training activities.

The MoU also includes provisions for short-term fellowships, facilitating international academic exchanges and sabbaticals, with accommodation provided by PIEAS.

This strategic partnership underscores the shared commitment of COMSTECH and PIEAS to drive innovation, scientific development, and knowledge-sharing across OIC member states.

The MoU reflects a broader vision to harness science and technology as catalysts for socio-economic progress in the Islamic world.