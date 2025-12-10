OIC- COMSTECH, DRAP set dates for specialized seminars on herbal medicines, vaccines, and medical devices

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):OIC- COMSTECH and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) have finalized the schedule for three specialized seminars and accompanying exhibitions aimed at strengthening innovation, regulation, and indigenous capacity in priority health sectors, including herbal medicines, vaccines, and medical devices.

The decision emerged during a meeting between Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, and DRAP Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Obaidullah.

The two sides discussed ongoing collaboration and agreed on an action plan to advance scientific development and regulatory alignment across OIC member and observer states.

During the meeting, both leaders highlighted the immense potential of Unani and herbal medicines, noting that the traditional medicine sector remains largely underutilized despite strong local expertise and demand.

They also underscored the strategic importance of vaccine development for global and regional health security, while stressing that strengthening the medical devices industry is vital for reducing import dependency and enhancing the resilience of health systems.

The upcoming events—each structured as a thematic seminar coupled with a technical exhibition—are expected to bring together regulators, Hakeems, manufacturers, academia, innovators, and international experts.

The gatherings aim to showcase local capabilities, facilitate technology transfer, streamline regulatory pathways, and open avenues for investment and regional cooperation.

The two organisations also confirmed the schedule for the forthcoming activities.

The seminar on Unani, herbal and traditional medicines will take place on January 15, 2026, followed by a two-day seminar on vaccines on February 7–8, 2026.

The series will conclude with a specialized seminar on medical devices, surgical items and instruments on March 26, 2026. Each event will feature an exhibition of local and international brands to highlight domestic strengths and promote industry linkages.

Prof. Dr. Choudhary reaffirmed COMSTECH’s commitment to advancing scientific capacity-building and innovation within the Muslim world, noting that the planned initiatives align with the broader OIC objective of achieving self-reliance in health technologies.

DRAP CEO Dr. Obaidullah assured full support and emphasized that regulatory frameworks must evolve in tandem with emerging scientific and industrial developments.

The joint initiative marks a significant step toward strengthening regional cooperation, promoting innovation, and enhancing indigenous capabilities in key health technology domains.