OIC-COMSTECH, Chad sign MoU to boost scientific and technological cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):The OIC-COMSTECH and the Republic of Chad have formalized a new partnership aimed at strengthening bilateral collaboration in science, technology, and research capacity through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Islamabad.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH, and Reounodji Frederic, General Secretary of Chad’s Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Vocational Training.

The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for technical assistance, knowledge exchange, and capacity building to support Chad’s academic institutions and industrial development.

Under the partnership, both sides will collaborate on research fellowships, specialized training for laboratory professionals, and industrial internships to enhance professional skills.

The agreement also includes the exchange of medical expertise and the provision of technical services to modernize research infrastructure across Chad.

Through joint workshops, scientific conferences, and collaborative projects, OIC-COMSTECH and Chad aim to raise technical standards, expand international research linkages, and improve access to global scientific resources for Chadian scholars—marking a significant step toward sustainable scientific development in the region.