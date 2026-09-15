OIC, COMSTECH agree to strengthen cooperation in AI, science and technology

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed and Coordinator-General of OIC-COMSTECH Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary have agreed to strengthen scientific, technological, academic and healthcare cooperation among OIC member states.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between the two officials at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, where they discussed a range of initiatives aimed at advancing science, technology, higher education, healthcare and capacity building across the Muslim world.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary congratulated Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on his appointment as Secretary-General of the OIC and expressed confidence that his diplomatic and international experience would contribute to greater effectiveness and excellence of the OIC General Secretariat in serving the Muslim Ummah.

The OIC Secretary-General appreciated the continued contributions of COMSTECH and Pakistan towards the Palestinian cause, particularly COMSTECH’s offer of 5,000 fellowships and scholarships for Palestinian students and scholars.

He expressed his desire to meet Palestinian scholars, medical students and biomedical researchers during his upcoming visit to Pakistan and appreciated COMSTECH’s continued commitment to supporting the Palestinian scientific and academic community.

The Secretary-General expressed particular interest in COMSTECH’s initiatives in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and called for COMSTECH to take a leading role in developing an OIC-wide AI initiative.

He emphasized that the Muslim world should not remain merely a user of AI but should become a developer, innovator and contributor to emerging AI technologies.

He stressed the need for stronger cooperation among OIC member states in developing and applying AI across key sectors, while ensuring that Islamic ethical principles and core values are reflected and protected in the AI era.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of science, technology and innovation for the development of the Muslim world, the OIC Secretary-General said he would discuss enhanced support for science and technology with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who is Co-Chairman of COMSTECH.

He underscored Pakistan’s important leadership role and longstanding contribution to scientific and technological advancement within the OIC.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary briefed the Secretary-General on COMSTECH’s major ongoing and planned initiatives in science and technology, higher education, healthcare, capacity building, AI and support for OIC member states.

The meeting also reviewed COMSTECH’s Health Africa Programme and initiatives focusing on healthcare, pandemic preparedness, scholars’ mobility, women-focused initiatives, water resource management and food security.

The officials also highlighted the importance of convening the General Assembly of OIC-COMSTECH along with its Executive Committee at the earliest possible date.

The OIC Secretary-General expressed his intention to consult the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Co-Chairman of COMSTECH, on the matter.

The OIC Secretary-General reaffirmed the General Secretariat’s support for COMSTECH and appreciated its role as a key OIC institution in advancing science, technology, higher education, research, innovation and capacity building across OIC member states.