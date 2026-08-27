OGRA reduces petrol, diesel prices marginally

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Thursday reduced the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs0.50 and Rs0.19 per litre, respectively, with effect from August 28, 2026.

According to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the revised petroleum prices were determined under the federal government’s revised petroleum pricing mechanism.

The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced from Rs371.80 to Rs371.61 per litre, showing a decrease of Rs0.19 per litre.

Similarly, the price of Motor Spirit (MS), commonly known as petrol, has been reduced from Rs343.10 to Rs342.60 per litre, reflecting a decrease of Rs0.50 per litre.