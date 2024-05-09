OGDCL announces commencement of oil, gas production from well Togh-2 in Kohat

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the operator of the Togh and Togh Bala Development and Production Lease (D&P.L), on Thursday announced the successful commencement of production from the Togh-02 well from Lumshiwal-I Formation.
The well is situated in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a news release.
The Togh-02 well is currently contributing 70 barrels of condensate and 8.0 Million Standard Cubic Feet per day (MMSCFD) gas, into SNGPL’s network.
The OGDCL remains steadfast on its core objective of adding to shareholder value through growth oriented business strategy.
Production from the well is projected to provide crucial annual foreign exchange savings in excess of $38 million per annum, reinforcing import substitution and strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

