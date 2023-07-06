Officer martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber District

RAWALPINDI, Jul 06 (APP):An officer embraced martyrdom in heavy exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber District, the media wing of Pakistan Army said on Thursday.

“On the night of 5/6 July security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists, in the general area of Shakhas, Khyber district.

While the establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes of terrorists was underway, a party of terrorists was spotted by Major Mian Abdullah Shah, who was leading the operation from the front.

As a result of heavy exchange of fire, the brave son of the nation Major Abdullah (age 33 years, resident of Kohat) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Three terrorists and their facilitators were apprehended. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the press release added.