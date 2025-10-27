October 27- 78th Black Day of India’s Illegal Occupation of Jammu and Kashmir

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization, Mishal Hussain Malik, has said that October 27 marks the 78th anniversary of India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir — a day remembered as the darkest chapter in the region’s history.

In a statement issued on the occasion, Mishal Malik said that India forcibly took control of the territory through military aggression, disregarding the will and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. She noted that Jammu and Kashmir continues to remain the most militarized zone in the world, with more than 900,000 Indian troops stationed across the occupied valley.

“For 78 years, Kashmiri mothers have been mourning the loss of their sons. Their homes echo with grief, and their tears have not dried,” she said, expressing deep concern over persistent human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She further observed that India is implementing a systematic policy aimed at silencing and eliminating the Kashmiri leadership, thereby suppressing the legitimate struggle for self-determination.

Referring to the upcoming court proceedings on November 10, Mishal Malik stated, “This is not the trial of Yasin Malik; it is a test of international justice.” She described her husband, Yasin Malik, as a symbol of peace and dialogue, warning that his continued persecution would endanger regional stability and push South Asia toward a volatile situation.

Mishal Malik urged the international community to take immediate notice of India’s actions in IIOJK. “If the global powers remain indifferent, Kashmir could become the next major political crisis,” she warned.

“This is not merely an appeal — it is a warning,” she concluded. “The world must not continue to ignore the plight of the Kashmiri people.”