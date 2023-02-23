Occupation forces in IIOJK suppressing Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination: APHC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP):All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the occupation military and police in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were suppressing the people for raising their voice for their inalienable right to self-determination.

In a statement issued in Srinagar on Thursday, the APHC said that such repressive steps were designed to suppress the freedom sentiments of Kashmiris. The use of brute military force has failed to dent the morale of Kashmiris and they are determined to continue their freedom struggle with valor and integrity, it said.

Meanwhile, The New Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency has arrested three including a woman during the ongoing raids and searches at different places across the territory today.

Peoples Democratic Party chief, Mehbooba Mufti, in a media interview in Srinagar asked India that if the Kashmir conflict was over then why thousands of Kashmiris were still languishing in jails across India. She said that since BJP came to power in India, it was engaged in bulldozing everything.

National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah in a tweet also asked why the people of Jammu and Kashmir should pay taxes when they have no say in how the government is formed and run and how decisions are made and imposed in Jammu and Kashmir.