NUST to conduct feasibility study for feeder buses

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP): National University of Science and Technology (NUST) will conduct a feasibility study for electric feeder buses to transport passengers towards the Green and Blue Line bus terminals from the sectors of F, G, H and I series.

The decision to this effect was made during the board meeting of Capital Development Authority (CDA) chaired by its Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed on Friday.The board discussed different agendas presented in the meeting.

Under the feasibility study, data will be collected through various surveys including public transport, road inventory , population density and travel time, besides evaluating the existing public transport system in the federal capital.

The operational design related to the feeder routes network, stakeholders’ opinions, revenue acquisition and other issues was the part of study to be completed in 45 days.

It is relevant to note here that the Green Line and Blue Line bus services were already plying in mix traffic from Bharakahu to PIMS and Koral to PIMs respectively on existing roads. However the authority had already started constructing separate and designate bus stops for them.

During the meeting, the CDA board also approved the proposals regarding the establishment of Capital Mass Transit Authority. The recommendations will be sent to the Ministry of Interior for further action.

It also approved executive allowance for officers working in the organization. Similarly, on the direction of the Supreme Court, two cases were also discussed during the board meeting.