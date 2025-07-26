NUST students qualify for ISS-Based Global Robotics finals

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):In a significant stride for Pakistan’s space education and innovation, a students team from the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has advanced to the global finals of the prestigious 6th Kibo Robot Programming Challenge (Kibo-RPC) 2025.

The competition is conducted at the Japanese Kibo module of the International Space Station (ISS).

The achievement was made possible under the facilitation of the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), which continues to serve as a national enabler in promoting space awareness, education, and international collaboration. SUPARCO actively supports Pakistani academic institutions in gaining access to global platforms that foster innovation in space science and technology.

The Kibo-RPC is an annual international robotics competition organized by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA).

This year, 51 student teams from across the world vied for the prestigious UNOOSA slot. After a rigorous selection process, NUST’s team “5AM” emerged as Pakistan’s top contender and secured a place among the final 13 teams globally.

In the final round, the selected teams will command free-flying robots aboard the ISS to perform complex autonomous tasks in a real microgravity environment. The competition offers a unique opportunity for students to test their programming and robotics expertise in one of the most advanced research environments in space.

The participation of NUST in this high-stakes global challenge underscores the growing involvement of Pakistani youth in cutting-edge international space initiatives.

SUPARCO reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing national talent by providing structured support for educational outreach and promoting excellence in space science and technology.