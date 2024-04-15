NUST stands out in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Building upon its global standing as a quality higher education institution, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has ascended 16 positions in the discipline of Engineering and Technology to stand at #144 in the world, retaining the number one position in the discipline in Pakistan for the eighth consecutive year, as per Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

As per the latest rankings, NUST proudly stands among the top 200 world universities in the subjects of Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Civil and Structural Engineering.

Meanwhile, the university is positioned among the top 300 world universities in the subjects of Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Material Science, and Mathematics. NUST has also made its first-ever appearance in the subjects of Accounting and Finance, Economics and Econometrics, and Medicine.

A noteworthy aspect is the university’s consistent improvement in the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

NUST’s recognition in 15 out of 55 subjects this year surpasses its previous year’s standing, where it was ranked in 12 out of 54 subjects.

The steady upward trajectory in NUST standing on the international stage is a testament to its pursuits of academic excellence, innovation and scholarly contributions across diverse fields.