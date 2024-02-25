NUST announces article writing competition on `Women in Climate Action’

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has called on all voices of Pakistan to become part of its efforts to amplify the importance of Women in Climate Action by participating in an `Article Writing Competition’.

According to an official of NUST, the article writing competition, being arranged in collaboration with the Gender Intersectionality and Climate Change (GICC), is aimed at stimulating thoughtful discourse on the intersectionality of gender and climate resilience.

The last date for submission of the articles is February 29. The details of the event can be accessed through the website: gicc.nust.edu.pk.

The article writing competition is part of the “Women in Climate Action – Celebrating Resilience” event being arranged by the NUST and GIZ Pakistan on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8) in Islamabad.

This empowering event aims to recognize and applaud the significant contributions of women in climate action, emphasizing their leadership, innovation, and impact on creating sustainable and climate-resilient communities.

The researchers, climate heroes, academia, and individuals from the development sector have been called to participate in the event featuring panel discussions, success stories, stalls showcasing women-led initiatives and art and photo exhibitions.

About the other activities under this mega event, the official informed that an insightful panel discussion, successful storytelling session, art and photo exhibition and project and product exhibits will also be part of the event.

The insightful panel discussion will be aimed at providing a comprehensive understanding of the multifaceted challenges and opportunities women face within the realm of climate action.

The success storytelling session will highlight the women doing notable work in climate action and give them a platform to narrate their stories and experiences and the hardships they have faced in their tremendous efforts.

The art and photo exhibition will feature captivating visuals of women from various backgrounds, cultures, and professions, the display will highlight the collective power they harness in addressing climate challenges.

The project and product exhibits will feature dedicated stalls of the projects and products by women-led initiatives, related to environmental sustainability and climate action giving women a platform to accentuate their efforts.