ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (APP):The newly elected unopposed member of the Senate Nusrat Shaheen of Balochistan Awami Party Friday took oath as Senator.

She was appointed in place of Senator Kalsoom Parveen, who passed away on December 21 due to COVID-19.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath to the newly elected senator.

Later, the senator signed roll of members as required by the rules.