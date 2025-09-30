Nursing Council being digitized to ensure transparency, credibility: Senate told

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Minister for National Health Services Mustafa Kamal, on Tuesday, informed the Senate that the Pakistan Nursing Council had been restructured into a new body during the past 48 hours and now is being digitized to ensure transparency, accountability and credibility in the nursing sector.

Responding to various supplementary questions during the Question Hour, he said the previous council had been marred by litigation, allegations and lack of ministerial oversight, which made reforms impossible. “Now the ministry has direct responsibility, the entire record is being digitized, and no malpractice or fake institutions will be able to escape scrutiny,” he said.

He said the new Nursing Council will ensure only qualified institutions and individuals remain in the system, while fake degrees and dubious colleges are eliminated.

In response to another question, the minister said Pakistan currently faces a requirement of up to 1.1 million nurses domestically, while the global demand stands at 2.5 million. “This sector offers a vast scope for our workforce at home and abroad. By digitizing and reforming the council, we are protecting credibility and strengthening opportunities for trained nurses,” he said.