NUML plans ‘Bait-ul-Hikmah’

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):Rector National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Shahid Mahmood Kayani, shared the university’s plans and highlighted the upcoming project of “Bait-ul-Hikmah”, the House of Wisdom, where the house of translation would play a pivotal role.

He shared the plan during the seminar in connection with International Translation Day 2025 at Jinnah Auditorium, Salam Block, NUML.

The other attendees included DG NUML, Nadeem Asghar, Pro-Rector, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, faculty members, students and others, said a press release on Thursday.

Shahid Mahmood further announced that NUML would begin publishing books in the future.

The highlight of the event was the keynote address delivered by renowned scholar, educationist, poet and anthropologist Professor Jalil Aali.

He particularly reflected on the complexities of translating poetry, with a special focus on creative writings and Naat, underlining the delicate balance between meaning, form and cultural context.

The celebration concluded with an expression of gratitude to all participants, reaffirming NUML’s commitment to advancing translation studies, fostering cross-cultural understanding and preparing students to shape a future built on trust and dialogue.