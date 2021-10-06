Number of Dehi Markaz Maal to be increased to 8000

LAHORE, Oct 06 (APP):The total number of Dehi Markaz Maal would be increased to 8000 during the current financial year to improve public access to their revenue records. At present, its total number was 1052 in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said this while presiding over a meeting at his office on Wednesday to review the board of revenue reforms (BoR).



SMBR briefed that number of pending cases had shrunk to 43000 due to the online revenue case management system. Meanwhile, 1.8 million khasra girdawari had been digitized.



ACS, DG ACE, BoR members including colonies, tax, consolidation, DG PLRA, SMU head and others attended the meeting.



The CM directed to further extend the scope of digital land record service adding that issuance of inheritance certificates from Dehi Markaz Maal would be arranged soon.

He further directed to dispose of the pending revenue cases without delay. The village headmen (lamberdari) system would be synced with the emerging needs, he said and directed to early hold lamberdar convention.



The CM directed to create ease for the people in their revenue matters and also directed to set up a special unit for monitoring BoR staff in districts and tehsils. Smart cards had been introduced for persons dealing with the business stamp papers, he added.



The complaints pertaining to some assistant director land records be resolved at the earliest while ensuring that public problems were resolved in the minimum period, he directed and repeated that action would be initiated against those creating hurdles.