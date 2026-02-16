Number of cellular subscribers reaches 201 mln

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan reached 201 million, with a mobile teledensity of 80.34 percent, by the end of December, according to data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The data also revealed that mobile broadband subscribers have grown to 151 million, achieving a mobile penetration rate of 60.32 percent.

In addition, fixed telephone subscribers stood at 3 million, reflecting a fixed teledensity of 0.99 percent, while broadband subscribers totaled 155 million, with a broadband penetration rate of 61.97 percent