Monday, February 16, 2026
HomeNationalNumber of cellular subscribers reaches 201 mln
National

Number of cellular subscribers reaches 201 mln

40
ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan reached 201 million, with a mobile teledensity of 80.34 percent, by the end of December, according to data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
The data also revealed that mobile broadband subscribers have grown to 151 million, achieving a mobile penetration rate of 60.32 percent.
In addition, fixed telephone subscribers stood at 3 million, reflecting a fixed teledensity of 0.99 percent, while broadband subscribers totaled 155 million, with a broadband penetration rate of 61.97 percent
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan