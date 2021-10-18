NTC organizes ‘Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)’ Zoom Conference

NTC organizes 'Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)' Zoom Conference

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):The National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) on Monday organized a “Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) Zoom Conference” and Ustad Tafseer Prof. Dr. Shaykh Muhammad Yaqoob Al-Dahlawi, Teacher of Masjid Nabwi, Madina Munawara delivered a special lecture live through Madina Manawra, on ‘Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)’.

The NTC management, under the supervision of Managing Director (MD NTC) Miraj Gul, organized a Zoom conference at NTC Headquarter, said a news release. Participants from different cities had also participated in the conference through Zoom.

This is a special month of blessings and happiness when Allah Almighty sent Hazrat Muhammad Sallallah-o-Alaihe wa Aalehi Wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen on the earth. The special ceremony was organized in the light of special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW), the Prime Minister Imran Khan had been pleased to desire that Eid Milad-Un- Nabi (SAW) shall be celebrated throughout Pakistan in a befitting manner.

Prime Minister Imran Khan the other day asked the entire nation including the media and minorities to fully participate in Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) celebrations.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR