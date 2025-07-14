NSU will host World Youth Skills Day 2025 celebration

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):The National Skills University Islamabad will join the rest of the world in celebrating World Youth Skills Day 2025, with a special focus on “Youth Empowerment through AI and Digital Skills.”

According to the NSU, Ms. Wajia Qamar, Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, will be the Chief Guest for this high-profile national event.

She will give the keynote address and participate in a symbolic walk highlighting the power of Artificial Intelligence and digital skills to transform lives.

This event signifies an important milestone for the university and Pakistan’s broader goal of preparing its youth for a digitally driven future.

Ms. Wajia Qamar’s participation demonstrates the federal government’s strong commitment to integrating advanced technologies into skills education. Her interactions with students and faculty will provide insights into national efforts to develop inclusive, forward-thinking educational policies focused on youth development through innovation.

At the heart of this celebration lies the dynamic transformation of the National Skills University Islamabad an institution that has rapidly risen to prominence as Pakistan’s only federally chartered skills-focused university.

With its main campus in the capital and the fast-developing Sarmad Tanveer Campus in Muridke, Sheikhupura, NSU is spearheading change through robust training programs in artificial intelligence, data science, cloud computing, digital fabrication, and emerging technologies. These programs are designed not only to meet international standards but also to equip Pakistani youth with the tools they need to thrive in the global knowledge economy.

Much of this transformation can be credited to the vision and unwavering dedication of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, the university’s Founding Vice Chancellor. Under his leadership, NSU has evolved from a neglected site into a vibrant, world-class institution that blends technical training with academic excellence. His efforts have created an ecosystem where innovation, industry collaboration, and student empowerment come together to redefine what skills education means in the 21st century.

Tomorrow’s event will highlight not just achievements, but ambitions—of students empowered by AI, of communities uplifted through access to digital tools, and of a nation determined to lead in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The university community is eagerly looking forward to welcoming Ms. Wajia Qamar and showcasing how far the institution has come, thanks to the support of the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, and the collective spirit of all those committed to building a skilled, future-ready Pakistan.