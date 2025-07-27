NPF, American lycetuff school sign MoU to elevate police education system

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):The National Police Foundation (NPF) Education System and American Lycetuff School signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday to establish a long-term educational partnership aimed at enhancing academic standards for the children of police personnel.

An official told APP that a formal ceremony was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) attended by Managing Director of NPF Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, senior officials of the Foundation, and representatives of American Lycetuff School.

Under the agreement, all educational institutions operating under the NPF will now follow the administrative and academic model of the American Lycetuff School system. The initiative seeks to provide modern, high-quality, and internationally aligned education to the children of police officers and staff.

The flagship campus of this collaborative system has been established in H-11, Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad, where admissions are currently open.

Speaking on the occasion, MD NPF Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi congratulated the police officers on achieving this significant milestone and encouraged them to enroll their children in the newly restructured educational institutions.

“Our youth is our most valuable asset and the bright future of the nation,” Rizvi said. “Providing quality education to the next generation is our top priority, and through the NPF Education System, we aim to offer excellence in academics, character-building, and leadership.”

Rizvi emphasized that the partnership would not only raise academic standards but also offer a holistic development platform to students, focusing on personal growth, confidence, and the ability to meet future challenges.

“Education is an investment that transforms the destiny of nations,” he added. “We want to ensure that the children of our martyrs, veterans, and all police officials are given equal opportunity to excel in every field of life.”

The MD Rizvi further urged all parents to benefit from this golden opportunity and enroll their children in this progressive system. “This is not just a step for today but a long-term investment in our future generations,” he concluded.