NPC to set up three-Day M-Tag desk for member’s facilitation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):National Press Club (NPC) announced to establish a three-day M-Tag facilitation desk to assist its members and media workers from the twin cities in obtaining M-Tags for their vehicles.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the desk will operate from November 24 to 26, from 12 midday to 9 at night.

In order to avoid any inconvenience, vehicle owners were advised to bring original documents, including their CNIC, vehicle registration book, and the vehicle itself.