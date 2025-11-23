Monday, November 24, 2025
HomeNationalNPC to set up three-Day M-Tag desk for member's facilitation
National

NPC to set up three-Day M-Tag desk for member’s facilitation

5
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):National Press Club (NPC) announced to establish a three-day M-Tag facilitation desk to assist its members and media workers from the twin cities in obtaining M-Tags for their vehicles.
According to a statement issued on Sunday, the desk will operate from November 24 to 26, from 12 midday to 9 at night.
In order to avoid any inconvenience, vehicle owners were advised to bring original documents, including their CNIC, vehicle registration book, and the vehicle itself.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan