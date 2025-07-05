NPC organizes Niaz-e-Hussaini on 9th Muharram

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):The National Press Club (NPC) on Saturday organized Niaz-e-Hussaini on 9th Muharram to pay glowing tributes and homage to Hazarat Imam Hussain (RA) and their companions for their supreme sacrifice in Karbala for the supremacy of Islam.

Talking to APP, Secretary NPC, Nayyer Ali said that NPC held Hussaini Niaz gatherings for journalists and their family members in order to maintain its previous tradition that honored devotion and love for the martyrs of Karbala.

Like every year, a number of journalists and their family members participated, which highlighted the respect and emotional connection with the sacrifices of Karbala.

NPC President, Azhar Jatoi and Governing Body member Aamir Butt, Naveed Ahmed Sheikh and others were also present.

The program was started at 2 o’clock in the afternoon and lasted till 9 at night.