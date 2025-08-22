NPC holds ceremony to honor Ghazala Habib for highlighting Kashmir cause globally

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): National Press Club (NPC), in collaboration with the Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation (OPGF)–Kashmir Chapter, hosted a grand ceremony to honor Ghazala Habib, Chairperson of Friends of Kashmir as well as a distinguished writer and poet.

The ceremony was attended by President Pa­­kistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt, NPC President Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nayyer Ali, OPGF Kashmir Chapter Director Shafiq Ahmed Butt, prominent Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone, Mirza Asif Jarral, renowned senior journalist and anchor Mazhar Barlas, Mian Akhtar Hussain, Bilal Dar, NPC member governing body and other important figures of different schools of thought, said a press release.

On this occasion, Ghazala Habib Khan thanked NPC, OPGF Kashmir Chapter for organizing the ceremony in her honor.

Addressing the participants, she said Friends of Kashmir was formed in 2001, while in 2017 it was registered at international level to highlight the Kashmir issue globally.

She further stated that due to her efforts in raising the Kashmir issue at the global level, the United Nations has dedicated an entire chapter to religious freedoms in Kashmir.

It was a testament to the love of Kashmiris for Pakistan that even today, Kashmiri youth liked to be buried in the Pakistani flag, Ghazala Habib said.

On the occasion, PFUJ President Afzal Butt stated that following the Indian court’s sentencing of Yasin Malik under the influence of the Modi government, a strong movement was initiated after some members of the Hurriyat Conference reached out to him.

NPC President Azhar Jatoi said that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had declared Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan. “It is our duty to liberate this jugular vein from Indian domination,” he said.

Director OPGF Kashmir Chapter Shafiq Ahmed Butt appreciated the efforts of Ghazala Habib in highlighting the Kashmir issue in the outside world.