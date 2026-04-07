NPAC calls for national unity, interfaith harmony, renewed focus on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP): The National Paigham-e-Aman Committee (NPAC) on Tuesday organised an important conference at Kashmir House, Islamabad, bringing together prominent religious scholars and leaders to discuss national unity, interfaith harmony, and the Kashmir issue.

The conference was attended by Acting President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, who addressed the gathering alongside NPAC Coordinator, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi. The event also saw participation from Ulema and Mashayikh representing all schools of thought, reflecting the Committee’s inclusive approach.

Chaudhry Latif Akbar highlighted the ongoing plight of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying the issue remains unresolved and the division of Kashmir continues as a bitter reality. He condemned restrictions on basic religious rights in the occupied territory, including the denial of participation in funeral prayers. “For over seventy years, the people of Kashmir have endured Indian oppression and tyranny,” he added.

He mentioned that India has repeatedly targeted Kashmiri leaders – Maulana Farooq, Ali Gilani, Sheikh Abdul Aziz, Ashraf Sehrai and others including the long-term imprisonment of Hurriyat leader Shabbir Shah for 38 years, and continues to suppress media access and political expression in the region.

He also lauded Kashmiri women activists such as Asiya Andrabi and others for their courageous efforts supporting Kashmiri rights despite immense challenges. “Kashmir has given immense leadership sacrifices with its blood, a story rarely matched in world history,” he maintained.

Chaudhry Latif Akbar also highlighted a prominent Kashmiri Pundit, Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Kapil Kak, who is a vocal proponent of Kashmiri rights, peace, and the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

He emphasized that despite these challenges, India can never erase the identity and struggle of the Kashmiri people. He underscored the importance of educating Pakistan’s youth about Kashmir and reaffirmed Pakistan’s historical support for the Kashmiri cause during critical times.

Highlighting the country’s strengthened defense and growing international stature, he praised Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for elevating Pakistan’s global credibility and stability. He further said Pakistan is now a key player in promoting peace globally and appreciated the exemplary religious harmony and tolerance in Azad Kashmir, where communities collectively resolve any rising challenges.

Addressing the conference, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi expressed satisfaction with the performance of the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee since its establishment. “Over the past three months, the Committee has exposed and dismantled long-standing narratives inciting violence against Pakistan, including targeted killings and attacks falsely justified as Jihad,” he added.

He highlighted that the Committee has successfully united all schools of thought under one platform and can rapidly mobilize Ulema and Mashayikh during emergencies. He pointed out that NPAC delegations have provided services across hospitals and religious centers without discrimination, further strengthening national cohesion.

Ashrafi also lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that Pakistan’s mission for peace has earned global recognition. He emphasized that Islamabad is emerging as a global center for peace and highlighted Pakistan’s growing appeal to foreign investors and international sports teams returning to the country due to improved security and stability.

He further praised the collaboration between the leadership of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, adding that efforts to strengthen development, peace, and prosperity in the region continue despite external opposition. Ashrafi reaffirmed the Committee’s commitment to supporting national unity, promoting love, tolerance, and brotherhood, and ensuring that Pakistan and Azad Kashmir stand united against any attempts to undermine peace. He announced that a delegation from the Committee will soon visit Muzaffarabad to meet with the Prime Minister and reinforce practical initiatives for peace and cooperation in the region.

Participants underlined the Committee’s role in combating sectarianism and extremism, supporting national development, and ensuring that all citizens and communities stand united behind the country’s leadership.